Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after buying an additional 9,504,201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,564 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

