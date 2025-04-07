SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $366.32 and last traded at $367.19, with a volume of 1341863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.22.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.