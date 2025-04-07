SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $366.32 and last traded at $367.19, with a volume of 1341863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.