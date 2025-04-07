SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 40598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $859.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

