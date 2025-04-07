SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 4015357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
