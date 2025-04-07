SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 4015357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

