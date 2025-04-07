SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,007,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,658 shares.The stock last traded at $474.20 and had previously closed at $483.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.72.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.