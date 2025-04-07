Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

