Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $114.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

SBUX stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

