StockNews.com Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Sell

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

