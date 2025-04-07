Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.69 and last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 241606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

