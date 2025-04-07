Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.77. 1,483,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,879,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,738,000 after buying an additional 331,109 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 387,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 285,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

