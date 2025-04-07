Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.25 and last traded at $91.11, with a volume of 1362320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

