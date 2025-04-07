TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $121.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

