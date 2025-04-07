TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378,332 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 14.9 %

NYSE FTI opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

