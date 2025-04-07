Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,855,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560,452 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 9.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $225,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,767,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

