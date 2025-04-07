Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 774,383 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,078,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,228 shares of company stock valued at $122,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 10.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $239.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.