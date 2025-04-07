The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Robert C. G. Perrins Purchases 14,112 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,543 ($45.67) per share, with a total value of £499,988.16 ($644,480.74).
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 54 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,566 ($45.97). 479,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,917. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,695.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,088.16. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,462 ($44.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,588.54 ($72.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.