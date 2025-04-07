The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,323,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 16.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $257.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.73. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.78%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

