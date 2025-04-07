Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.67 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

