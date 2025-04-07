Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

AT&T Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.