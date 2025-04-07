Titleist Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

