Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and SEA are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares in companies whose primary business is providing leisure and media content, such as movies, television, music, gaming, and digital streaming services. These stocks are influenced by consumer demand for entertainment, and their performance can be linked to trends in media consumption and technological innovations within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $12.37 on Monday, reaching $104.17. 40,278,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,994,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,537. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,840,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,218. SEA has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Recommended Stories