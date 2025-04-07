Top Solar Stocks To Research – April 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that specialize in harnessing and providing solar energy solutions, including the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technology. These stocks represent an investment in the renewable energy sector, where growth is often influenced by environmental policies, technological innovations, and the increasing global shift towards sustainable energy practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 134,538,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,451,348. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.24. The company has a market cap of $752.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.05. 8,373,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $15.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.98. GE Vernova has a one year low of $125.86 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85.

