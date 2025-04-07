TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.31. 467,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 963,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TORM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TORM by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

