Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $30.63. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 232,749 shares changing hands.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

