Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $57.59. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 7,843,453 shares traded.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Get Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.