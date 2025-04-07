Trek Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $313.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $582.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.27. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

