Trek Financial LLC Sells 14,387 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $248.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

