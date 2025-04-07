Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.49. 464,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,923,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $558.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.