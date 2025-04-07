Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 9.8 %

RTX stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

