Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $190.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

