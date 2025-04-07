Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 667,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 91,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

