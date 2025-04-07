Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $349.07 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.36 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

