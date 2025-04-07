Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 53,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.