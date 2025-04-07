U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 33386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $18,886,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,240,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
