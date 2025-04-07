U S Wealth Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,439,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

