U S Wealth Group LLC. Takes $244,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BankUnited by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $29.69 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.