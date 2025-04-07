UBS Group Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $45.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $61.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ALGT traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,873. The company has a market cap of $833.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

