UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,574. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EQT by 7,501.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,114,000 after buying an additional 630,089 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in EQT by 40.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

