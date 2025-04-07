UBS Group Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,069. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after buying an additional 472,741 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 227.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

