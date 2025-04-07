United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

UPS opened at $97.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

