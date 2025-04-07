United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $40.94. 2,313,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,190,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

