Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 267,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 147,229 shares.The stock last traded at $254.10 and had previously closed at $278.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 30.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.