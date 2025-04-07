Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 6.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.35. 13,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 26,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Valneva Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $507.07 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth $94,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

