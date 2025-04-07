Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 14257432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
