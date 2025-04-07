Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 14257432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

