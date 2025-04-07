Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.64 and last traded at $210.07, with a volume of 66602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.56.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
