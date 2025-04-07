Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Canopy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $248.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.98 and a one year high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

