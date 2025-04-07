Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 148106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

