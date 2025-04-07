Verum Coin Price Reaches $898.84 on Top Exchanges (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Verum Coin has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $1.05 million worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 1,090.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verum Coin token can now be purchased for $898.84 or 0.01162175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verum Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,806.68 or 0.99308795 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin’s launch date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 7,750,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,284,704 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 7,747,550 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 896.1253316 USD and is up 27.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,023,497.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.