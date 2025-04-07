Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,007 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

