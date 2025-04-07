Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

